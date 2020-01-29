© Getty Images / Carsten Koall / Stringer

With the protracted Brexit saga coming to an end this week, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas made a not-so-veiled warning to the UK, saying it still must abide by EU rules if it wants full access to the bloc's single market.While cheering the fact that the British decision to part ways with the EU is finally getting an orderly implementation, Maas said his nation expects the relationship with the UK "to be as close as possible, even after Brexit".During the Brexit campaign, the big emotional appeal for Leave voters was to "take back control" from Brussels.And that, he stressed, is not an attempt to punish Britain for leaving, but the reality that London and Brussels will have to negotiate their future relationship in a "way that wouldn't harm the European Union."He said that the Beatles sang: "You say goodbye, I say hello," adding that the 'goodbye' is sorted and it is time to focus on 'hello.'