"You're here because I requested that you come. I'm not sure how long you're going to stay in the theater. We'll work that out as we go ahead. Could be quite a while, could be less than that, just don't know right now."

In the last eight months, US troop levels in the Middle Easta top US general said earlier this week.US Marine Gen. Frank McKenzie, who commands US Central Command (CENTCOM), told sailors and Marines aboard the USS Bataan in the Red Sea on Thursday, according to AP.McKenzie's comments come amidon the one hand,as Washington pushes ever closer to war with Iran on the other.Troop shifts proposed by Pentagon leaders, including Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley and US Defense Secretary Mark Esper,Sputnik reported.according to the Pentagon's Defense Manpower Data Center. That means some of the 83,000 troops under CENTCOM authority would likely be moved elsewhere under the proposed plan.US federal lawmakers have voiced their unease with the plan, though, fretting that the US cannot simply abandon its commitments to its allies.leading members of the House Armed Services Committee said in a January 16 letter to Esper obtained by Defense News.But to McKenzie, the increased US troop presence in the region is sending a message to Iran, which traded shots with the Pentagon earlier this month when it bombarded US bases in Iraq following the US assassination of a leading Iranian general while he was in Iraq.he said Thursday on the Bataan, an amphibious assault ship capable of serving both as an aircraft carrier and as a dock for marine assaults."We're in a very delicate time in the Central Command theater as a result of the events of the last couple of weeks," McKenzie said.