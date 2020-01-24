The DGSI is the French domestic security agency. It is charged with counter-espionage, counter-terrorism, countering cybercrime and surveillance of potentially threatening groups, organisations, and social phenomena.
The book by political scientist Bernard Rougier, The Territories Conquered by Islamism, has moved the government to launch a fight against certain community drifts, but they fear being accused of stigmatizing Muslims.
Paris: Police kill knife attacker after park stabbing spree, French anti-terror prosecutor to investigate
A man stabbed and killed one person and injured two others in a knife attack on the outskirts of Paris on Friday before being shot dead by police.
Man behind the attack
A spokesperson for prosecutors said the attacker had a history of mental illness and had been admitted to hospital a few months ago, according to Reuters. The attacker was also undergoing psychiatric treatment.
Religious documents, including a Koran, were found among his belongings but the spokesperson said that there is no evidence the attacker had been influenced by radical Islamists.
The attacker, only identified as Nathan C., was born in 1997 in Lilas, a northeastern suburb of Paris. The spokesperson also said one witness described hearing the attacker yell, "Allahu Akbar," or "God is great," during the attack but stressed that authorities "don't have evidence that would allow us to suppose there has been a radicalization."
The attacker had no criminal record and was not known to intelligence services, the spokesperson added.
Thus, on January 5, after the attack on Villejuif, the Minister of the Interior, Christophe Castaner, sent a telegram to the prefects asking them to bring together the GEDs, namely the departmental assessment groups.
This umpteenth meeting has at least resulted a clear figure, as relayed by weekly le Journal du dimanche (JDD): The number of districts under the influence of radical Islam is 150. These are the lost territories of the Republic that have been mapped by the DGSI.
The document, classified a defense secret, is extremely sensitive and has only been disclosed to one minister, the Minister of the Interior. The other ministries concerned with the fight against ethno-cultural groups, and who met to discuss the subject on December 5 and 16, namely Justice, National Education, Health, Local Communities and Youth, have no oversight on this matter.
"The ministers are under pressure from Macron, who asked them to make strong proposals," an expert on the file told the JDD. On November 27, Christophe Castaner had already sent the prefects a circular making "the fight against Islamism and the withdrawal from the [French]community" a "new axis of [their] action".
But in addition to the suburbs of Paris, Lyon and Marseille, which we know are affected by the phenomenon, several cities in the Nord department are in the sights of internal intelligence.
In Maubeuge, for example, the Union of French Muslim Democrats (UDMF) obtained 40 percent of the votes at a polling station. An "alarming situation" similar to that of the agglomeration of Denin or Roubaix, where "although historic, the situation takes on worrying proportions" explained a prefect cited by JDD.
Among these territories "held" by Salafist Islam, there are less expected areas, such as Haute-Savoie or Ain, Annemasse, Bourg-en-Bresse, Oyonnax or even Bourgoin-Jallieu.
Finally, even more surprising, the DGSI notes "the appearance of microterritories which have become Salafist in improbable zones" such as Nogent-le-Rotrou, in Eure-et-Loir.
