© Ina Fassbender / Reuters

"On this question I am for zero tolerance," the German official told Der Spiegel in an interview, commenting on the links between the Christmas market truck attacker and a Salafist preacher.he said in an interview published on Friday.Gabriel was referring to Salafist preacher Abu Walaa, who was arrested in November along with others for recruiting people in Germany on behalf of the terrorist group Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL). Truck attack suspect Anis Amri, who killed 12 people at a Berlin Christmas market, is believed to have communicated with the cleric.Gabriel says Germany should fight radical forms of Islam on its own soil."If we are serious about the fight against Islamism and terrorism, then it must also be a cultural fight," he told the magazine.he added.Gabriel leads to the Social Democrats (SPD), a coalition ally of Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrats (CDU). He is expected to run for chancellor this year against his current boss.