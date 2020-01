© Reuters / Yuri Gripas

The OPCW Truth Bombs

Eva Bartlett is a Canadian independent journalist and activist. She has spent years on the ground covering conflict zones in the Middle East, especially in Syria and Palestine (where she lived for nearly four years).

Although Western media has a shoddy track record of lying on Syria (and Libya, Iraq...), the US State Department will pump $35 million more into future war propaganda on Syria, under the guise of promoting honest reporting.The description goes on to claim these goals include the defeat of ISIS — although the illegal US-led coalition has attacked Syrian army positions on numerous occasions, ensuring the advance (not defeat) of ISIS in those areas. One of the most glaring instances being the September 2016 repeated attacks on the Syrian army in Deir ez-Zor province, which saw ISIS take over the region.The US assassination of Iranian General Qasem Soleimani, recognized in the region as the man responsible for the near-defeat of ISIS, is another notable example of the US goals being to prolong, not defeat, ISIS in the region.With their grant, the US plans to "advance human rights and promote tolerance and dialogue between ethnic and religious communities," which is again morbidly laughable given that the US has been supporting wahhabi and other extremists whose human rights track records include caging, torturing, raping, and starving civilians, and public executions.Western outlets in chorus promoted the accusations of Syria/Russia preventing food and aid into eastern Aleppo (even Reuters reported "rebels" had stockpiled aid) and Madaya and eastern Ghouta ( none was true). Western media sold the story of Russia/Syria bombing the home of Omran Daqneesh ( didn't happen), of the al-Quds hospital being "reduced to rubble" by Russian/Syrian bombing ( didn't happen), and a litany of other grotesque war propaganda stories.CNN and western media got it wrong about Omran Daqneesh, but I haven't even seen any retractions for this lie.And yet the US wants people to believe that the independent voices and Russian and Syrian media who actually reported factually and honestly on these and other issues...are not credible.Western nations accuse Russia of disinformation around whether Syria used a chemical weapon in Douma, eastern Ghouta.In April 2018, Western media pounced on and promoted the White Helmets' lies, shedding crocodile tears over civilians allegedly exposed to a chemical agent, at the same time ignoring or mocking the testimonies of 17 Syrians from Douma (including the boy starring in the White Helmets' hoax video).Turns out the body tasked to examine this accusation omitted from its final report key findings that poke massive holes in the (West's) official narrative around Douma. Not one, but many revelations have been leaked about the critical omissions of the OPCW report.The only ones taking this seriously are mainly Russia, Syria and independent researchers . In the face of these recent revelations, most Western media have largely thus far been silent Similarly, Western media didn't cover the December 2018 panel detailing damning findings on the White Helmets' association (and membership) with terrorist groups in Syria, and their involvement in staging chemical attacks and in organ harvesting...Journalists who bothered to interview medical staff in Douma following the chemical hoax were told that doctors were treating patients with normal wartime injuries when "strangers" (including White Helmets members) entered yelling about a chemical attack, creating a panic (and demonstrating a lack of medical skills), and filming the scene with then 11 year old Hassan Diab.Diab was one of the Syrians dismissed by western media when he testified to the OPCW that he had not been subject to a chemical attack but had been used by the White Helmets. For Western media, only some children are credible ( exploited )...when it suits their narrative.One such youth, Muhammad, gained notoriety when eastern Ghouta was being liberated. Like the Aleppo child Bana before him, the Ghouta teen had an account in his name on Twitter (the dodgy logistics of which I raised in my last article ) and was busy parroting the accusations Incidentally, Ghouta (to the silence of media which claimed concern in 2018) is rebuilding , in peace.As Vassily Nebenzia said of the OPCW official report on Douma: "Humpty-Dumpty, as we know, "sat on a wall, had a great fall and all the king's horses, all the king's men, couldn't put Humpty together again". I mean, that is exactly what happened to FFM report. Exactly."