The normalization of Orwellian practices at higher education establishments continues apace, with the UK's University of Sheffield hiring a team of student eavesdroppers who will catch and stop others from being racist.The prestigious northern university will train and pay roughly 20 students £9.34 ($12.20) per hour to "moderate" conversations on campus as a means of making such discussions "healthier."One example of something that is considered a racial microaggression is simply asking someone who appears foreign born where they are from. The University of Minnesota even describes the phrase "America is a melting pot" as something to be considered a no-no. Though perhaps my favorite is where the same school claims it's in bad taste to suggest the most qualified person should get the job, as this pushes the "myth of meritocracy."If the previous paragraph is any indication, microaggressions can be anything and everything. All it takes is one person to find something offensive for whatever reason, and in an era where people are racing to the bottom to become the most victimized, it's easy to see how the term is taken advantage of.Sheffield's student thought police however, would metaphorically kick down the door of the conversation and put an end to it. A notion that contradicts the college's attempt at encouraging students toIn the age of trigger warnings, there is no place for tough discussions, nor is there room for the various ignorances we all carry. To these people, the world is black and white. You either are something, or you aren't.School is supposed to be a beacon of not just education, but free thought. A place for students to prepare for the real world by facing ideas they aren't accustomed to. But now, instead of allowing that, colleges are becoming adult baby daycare centers, tattletales and all.But it's one thing when the right-thinkers hide in their safe spaces, but much worse when they walk among us, watching, listening, writing down, and reporting.Sophia Narwitz is a writer and journalist from the US. Outside of her work on RT, she is a primary writer for Colin Moriarty's Side Quest content, and she manages her own YouTube channel.