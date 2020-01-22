© Orange County Sheriff's Office



A Florida man who co-workers said holds anti-government beliefs is accused of fatally stabbing his pro-President Trump boss during an argument at a construction site, an arrest affidavit said.Mason Trever Toney, 28, was arrested Monday on a first-degree murder charge in the killing of William Steven Knight, according to an Orange County Sheriff's Office arrest affidavit.The affidavit said deputies were called to the work site along Florida's Turnpike near Orlando around 10:30 a.m. and found the 28-year-old Knight lying dead next to an excavator with an American flag thrown on the side of his body.Multiple co-workers told deputies that Toney and Knight were friends outside of work and were traveling from one work site to another when they got into an argument, the affidavit said. The co-workers saidthe affidavit said.The co-workers said they had started working at the site when they heard Knight yelling for help, ran over and, the affidavit said.Toney then jumped into a construction truck and took off, but was later taken into custody, officials said.The American flag found next to Knight's body was brand new, and co-workers said Toney had brought a backpack to work with him Monday, calling it unusual since he never brings a bag and shouldn't have needed tools since all are provided at the job site, the affidavit said.Toney was booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Tuesday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.