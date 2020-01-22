A video published by the Defense Ministry on social media shows a Russian military engineers' strike team clad in state-of-the-art combined armor protective suits storming a simulated militants' mine workshop under the cover of armored personnel carriers.
The soldiers' multilayer composite armor consisting of metallic, plastic and ceramic plates covering the whole body allows them to survive even if an explosive device is detonated right next to the strike team.
The military engineers who trace their history back to the times of Peter the Great have recently evolved to become one of the most technologically advanced parts of the Russian Armed Forces. The branch that includes sappers, barrier and denial operations specialists as well as the recently formed engineering strike teams is equipped with the most sophisticated cutting-edge weapons and armament ranging from military robots to aramid fabric protection suits.
