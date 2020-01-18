© Global Look Press/Haef/CHROMORANGE

Engineers at the Russian Space Agency Roscosmos have developed a plan to block foreign orbital spy satellites from operating in the skies above Russian territory, in what could mark a new era of counterintelligence.The engineers at the Russian Space Systems Corporation, a subsidiary of Roscosmos,Once this database is compiled, the agency couldThis method reportedly only works when spy satellites are above foreign territory, and not within line-of-sight of their respective home nations. The non-invasive jamming would effectively render foreign spy satellites useless when flying above Russian territory.A timeline for the establishment of both the database and the construction of the jamming arrays has yet to be revealed.