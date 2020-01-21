© AFP / Lluis Gene



Police in Barcelona have connected the dots between a series of apparently random attacks across the city, tying one suspect to two murders, a stabbing and an attempt at arson in the span of a single afternoon.near the city's Ciutadella Park. Inside the flat they stumbled upon far more than a fire,. Police were called to investigate, strongly suspecting foul play.A video later emerged on social media showing an unidentified man descending the facade of the apartment building as smoke billowed from one of its windows, dressed in beige pants, a dark jacket and a black motorcycle helmet.Before authorities could wrap their heads around the first apparent murder,from the scene of the fire. She appeared to have sustained a head injury, but unable to immediately link her death with the first incident, police kept their options open, refusing to rule out causes other than homicide.in Saint James Square, less than a mile from Ciutadella Park,, which was captured on video, the man was brought into custody.Answers about the fate of the elderly woman were soon forthcoming, with police finding some of her belongings - among them an ID card - in a search of the suspect, who was described in media reports as. He was arrested wearing the same clothing witnesses had earlier reported, including the black helmet.The suspect, who has yet to be named, was detained by Barcelona's municipal police force, the Guardia Urbana, and handed over to the Criminal Investigation Division for further questioning, where officers will attempt to clarify what motivated the violent crime spree.