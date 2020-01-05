Society's Child
French police shoot man wielding knife & yelling 'Allahu Akbar'- follows similar incident 2 days earlier
RT
Sun, 05 Jan 2020 20:11 UTC
The suspect was shot in the thigh multiple times and was on a list of individuals being monitored for links to militant and extremist groups, according to the prosecutor's office. An investigation is currently underway to discover the man's specific motivations. His name has not been released.
Metz public prosecutor Christian Mercuri added that the suspect is known to have a "personality disorder." The prosecutor's office is currently in contact with the French anti-terrorism prosecutor's office about the attack.
"I praise the quick thinking of the @PoliceNat57 (Moselle police force), which intervened to apprehend the individual. A probe is underway to determine the precise motivation and circumstances behind the act," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner wrote on Twitter.
This incident occurred only two days after a man went on a rampage with a knife just outside of Paris in the suburb of Villejuif. That attack left one person dead and two injured, the assailant was shot and killed by responding officers. Anti-terrorism prosecutor's office took over the investigation later. The man was reported to have converted to Islam and to suffer from "psychiatric problems."
Four police officers were also left dead in a knife attack at police headquarters in Paris in October. Two other officers were injured. That perpetrator was shot dead. Reports suggest that assailant was also radicalized and planned his attack.
