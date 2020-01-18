© Global Look Press/Xinhua/Ahmad Halabisaz



The United States should acknowledge its past crimes against Iran, Tehran has said, adding thatIranian President Hassan Rouhani lashed out at the US during a televised speech on Wednesday,for its actions in the region.His comments came as Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told a security conference in New Delhi that thebut Zarif argued that anything Washington proposed would likely fall short of the previous agreement.The foreign minister also said the accidental shootdown of a Ukrainian airliner near Tehran was the result of the "crisis," and that measures must be taken to ensure that similar military standoffs are avoided in the future.Zarif repeated Tehran's claim that the fight against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) suffered a major setback when the US assassinated Quds Force commander Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad. Iran retaliated by launching missiles at several Iraqi bases housing US troops.