"Let's be clear about who is rigging what: it is Donald Trump's action to use the power of the federal government for his own political benefit that is the cause of the impeachment trial. His transparent attempts to divide Democrats will not work, and we are going to unite to sweep him out of the White House in November."

President Donald Trump on Friday accused Democrats of trying to sabotage Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential bid, echoing allegations from Sanders supporters during the 2016 primary.Trump said in a pair of tweets, claiming that Democrats were using his impeachment trial beginning next week to keep Sanders off the campaign trail in the critical final weeks before the Iowa caucuses.he continued, using derisive nicknames to accuse House Speaker Nancy Pelosi — without evidence — of orchestrating the timing of the trial to give former Vice President Joe Biden a boost.Trump's allegations are not new — he has sporadically claimed for years that the Democratic establishment sought to undermine Sanders in 2016, as have Sanders' own supporters — but they come as Trump has accelerated his offensive against the Vermont senator, who continues to show strength in early polling.Earlier this week, Trump sought to play up a feud between Sanders and Warren, who are battling for progressive voters, andin press releases and on social media more often rather than focusing more exclusively on Biden.who is pouring money into TV ads attacking Trump to boost his late-start bid.But Sanders rejected Trump's "attempts to divide Democrats" in a statement Friday evening.But Sanders isn't the only 2020 candidate who will be kept off the campaign trail as the impeachment trial drags on.Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), whom polls have shown is within striking distance in Iowa; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), who is hoping for a come-from-behind victory in the Hawkeye State, and Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.), a longshot who has placed more stock in the New Hampshire primaries in less than a month, will all be sidelined by the proceedings.The trial could be a huge boon to White House hopefuls like Biden and former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, who are clustered with Sanders and Warren at the top of the field.while pledging to fulfill their constitutional obligations and sending surrogates to campaign on their behalf.