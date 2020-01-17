Gadi Eisenkot idf israel
© MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST
IDF chief of staff Lt.-Gen. Gadi Eisenkot in 2016
Israel's ex-general Gadi Eisenkot admits publicly that Israel helped Syrian 'rebel' groups in many ways, financially, militarily, logistically.


Joaquin Flores is Editor-in-Chief of Fort Russ News, as well as the Director of the Belgrade based think-tank, the Center for Syncretic Studies. Educated at California State University, Los Angeles, in the field of International Relations, he previously served as Chief Negotiator and Internal Organizer in several jurisdictions for the SEIU labor union in California.