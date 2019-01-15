In reality, Israel's claims of neutrality were always only superficial, with officials having repeatedly expressed a preference that ISIS or other Islamist rebel groups impose regime change rather than the Assad government surviving.

While reports to that effect have been around for months, over the weekend, Israeli Army Chief of Staff Gadi Eisenkot finally confirmed that the Israeli military indeed provided weapons to Syrian rebels operating in Golan during the Syrian War.This was the first official confirmation from the army chief, but back in September Israeli media were reporting that Israel has armed as many as 12 rebel factions . Those reports were quickly censored by the Israeli military, however.The rebel factions have been confirming such support for awhile as well,Syria confirmed capturing arms and munitions with Hebrew writing on them held by the rebels.By late 2018, however, Syria was making major gains in this part of the country, ultimately forcing the Israeli-backed rebels to surrender, with some negotiating relocation to Idlib.