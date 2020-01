© Reuters / Michael Dalder



Modern Germany is a byword for racial tolerance, yet one architecture firm's blunt response to an Egyptian job applicant has ignited a storm of controversy on social media.Egyptian-born architect Yassen Gabr recently applied for a vacancy at GKK+ Architekten, a prestigious Berlin-based firm whose website boasts of its ethnically diverse workforce. He posted a screenshot of the rejection letter he received on Wednesday, which simply read "no Arabs please."Gabr's post quickly gained traction on social media. "He should sue them," one commenter wrote . "And, why not publish the name of the office so that we can all see who this racist is?"The firm told DW that the incident was a "misunderstanding," and that the message was "cut short" and "taken out of context." The letter was apparently an internal communication sent to Gabr by mistake, and the company apologized in a subsequent email.A significant number of these non-nationals are of Arabic descent, as over a million Middle Eastern and North African have come to Germany since the migrant crisis of 2015. Chancellor Angela Merkel has since been criticized for her "open door" immigration policies.