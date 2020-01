The federal government budget deficit surpassed $1 trillion in 2019 , marking the first time the country has crossed that threshold in a calendar year since 2012., according to data released by the Treasury Department on Monday. And the gap appears to be widening.The deficit -- the gap between how much the government spends versus how much it takes in -- increased to $357 billion in the first three months of the fiscal year as military spending and health care costs continued to eclipse federal tax receipts.The shortfall stood at $319 billion for the same period in fiscal 2019.Federal spending rose 7% to $1.16 trillion between October and December, while federal tax receipts increased 5% to $807 billion. That includes $21.1 billion collected from tariffs paid by importers.The country's deficit has continued to balloon due in part to tax cuts and a two-year budget deal that has boosted federal spending under President Donald Trump. It swelled to $984 billion at the end of the last fiscal year, up from $665 billion during his first year in office in 2017.The widening gap comes despite campaign promises by Trump to shrink or even eliminate the nation's deficit.