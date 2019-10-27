military

The federal deficit for the 2019 budget year surged to $984.4 billion, its highest point in seven years, and is widely expected to top the $1 trillion mark in coming years.Forecasts by the Trump administration and the Congressional Budget Office project that the deficit will top $1 trillion in the current budget year. And the CBO estimates that the deficit will stay above $1 trillion over the next decade.Those projections stand in contrast to President Donald Trump's campaign promises that evenThe budget showed thatTreasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin asserted that Trump's economic program was nevertheless working,. Mnuchin argued that to put the budget on a sustainable path, Congress must enact proposals "to cut wasteful and irresponsible spending."So far, though, neither party has shown much interest in reducing the soaring deficits. Trump and Republicans seem content with the $1.5 trillion tax cut measure that Congress passed during Trump's first year in office. AndWhile pledging to protect Social Security and other benefit programs, many of the Democratic presidential candidates have said they will roll back Trump's tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations to pay for their programs.Against that backdrop, budget deficits are on track to keep rising — thereby raising the national debt, as a percentage of the economy, toThe government did previously run $1 trillion annual deficits from 2009 through 2012, whenThis time, the deficits are occurring at a dramatically different time: The unemployment rate is historically low, and the economy is in a record 11th year of expansion.