House Speaker Nancy Pelosi made numerous odd claims about Trump impeachment in a new interview,While speaking on ABC's This Week Pelosi told host George Stephanopoulos thatWhile Congress passed articles of impeachment against the president, he still technically needs to go through a trial in the Senate to determine his guilt.Congress merely conducted an inquiry into accusations that Trump tried pressuring Ukraine into investigating political rival Joe Biden in exchange for foreign aid. His guilt or innocence would not be officially determined until the Senate votes and with Republicans holding a majority there and the case against the president flimsy at best, it's highly unlikely he will actually get impeached. A Senate trial is expected to begin within the next few weeks.in her Sunday interview. She also at one pointput out by Congress. The administration had previously told officials not to comply with the investigation."We are in court on the witnesses. It could take a very long time," Pelosi said after Stephanopoulos played a clip of Maine Republican Senator Susan Collins questioning Democrats not legally pursuing compliance with their subpoenas.one of Trump's personal lawyers, andSuch a crime can land a person in jail for a year and slapped with a $100,000 fine, but no one has been sweating the consequences too much. When asked about the House potentially taking him to court over defying a subpoena,anyway since no Ukraine-specific witnesses have been pursued in court.The only cases being pursued by Democrats in court are related to grand jury material from Robert Mueller's investigation into Russian collusion in the 2016 presidential election and a motion to force Don McGahn to testify about accusations of obstruction of justice related to that same investigation. Again, neither of these two cases have anything to do with the Ukraine investigation.Despite Pelosi's dubious comments, Trump critics still took to Twitter to celebrate her "impeached for life" claim and even got the phrase trending.