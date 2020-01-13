A man who led a protest against drag queens reading to children at a Brisbane library has died.Wilson Gavin took his own life on Monday morning after footage of the protest went viral on social media.Friend Drew Pavlou posted on social media that Mr Gavin "was at his core a very decent and kind person that cared for others"."He had his struggles and made mistakes, and it is a tragedy for us all that he ultimately succumbed to his suffering and pain."Today is a reminder of all we must do to affirm to young marginalized (sic) Australians the intrinsic worth and value of their lives.