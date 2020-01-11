Society's Child
Celebrities turned delusional climate change activists, Joaquin Phoenix and Martin Sheen among 300 arrested at Washington, DC rally
IndieWire
Fri, 10 Jan 2020 19:58 UTC
"Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there is something that you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume," Phoenix said. "There are things I can't avoid. I flew a plane here today, or last night rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits."
Phoenix won the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Motion Picture thanks to his performance in "Joker," and he used his time at the podium to similarly bring attention to better eating choices. The Globes served a plant-based vegan menu this year, which Phoenix praised. Backstage after his Golden Globe win, Phoenix told press that the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's decision to have a vegan dinner made him more excited to be at the Golden Globes than ever before.
Phoenix's arrest comes just days before he is expected to earn an Oscar nomination in the Best Actor race for "Joker." The nomination will be Phoenix's fourth after "Gladiator," "The Master," and "Walk the Line." Many Oscar pundits believe Phoenix is the one to beat for the Oscar. He's been pegged as an Oscar favorite ever since "Joker" world premiered at the Venice Film Festival, where it surprised the industry by winning the Golden Lion. The actor also used his Golden Globe speech to remind attendees that it's important to be more environmentally conscious.
"It's great to vote but sometimes we have to take that responsibility on ourselves and make changes and sacrifices in our own lives," Phoenix said. "I hope that we can do that — we don't have to take private jets to Palm Springs sometimes or back, please. I'll try to do better and I hope you will too. Thank you so much for putting up with me. I'm so grateful for this night and all of you, thank you."
IndieWire has reached out to Phoenix's representative for further comment.
Comment: Apparently these celebrities weren't paying attention to Ricky Gervais' pointed comments this past week - a fair number of rational people are simply not interested in their opinions and would prefer they stick to what they do best - act.
Comedian Ricky Gervais, man of the people:
They have the audacity to call for an "economic revolution" after making fortunes off us working-class stiffs. They look down on anyone who doesn't vote like them because they can't possibly imagine a world in which they might be wrong. Fame has tricked them into believing they are the moral arbiter of all that is good and right and just in the world.
Don't actors have a lot of free time between gigs? Is it too much to ask that they crack a book or two? Do some introspection?
When guys like Quentin Tarantino are the only ones who seem to have a clue, is it any wonder that California is falling apart?