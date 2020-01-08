© Reuters / Denis Balibouse

The UK government has revealed that a hugely embarrassing error that led to the leaking of celebrities' and police officers' details exposed the sensitive data online for 190 minutes and not for just one hour as previously stated.Conservative ministers issued an "unreserved apology" for the major gaffe and launched an independent review after the government had initially insisted the private data was leaked online for merely an hour.Cabinet Office Minister Oliver Dowden has now revised that version of events, and said that, while the link to the data was taken down after 40 minutes, any individuals that had a direct web link had access to the sensitive information for a further 150 minutes.Dowden insisted that "appropriate management action" would be taken but did not reveal whether anyone would be sacked. He added: "On behalf of the Cabinet Office I apologise unreservedly for any distress or inconvenience caused."