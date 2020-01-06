© Mallorie Jessica Udischas

A wholesome meme about empathy has set the internet ablaze as opposing sides duke it out. Initially created to ward off a vitriolic comic, far left reactionaries are not taking too kindly to being painted as perpetrators of hate.The meme took life after a comic created by trans cartoonist Mallorie Jessica Udischas began circulating last month.The girl is then confronted by a coworker wearing a badge simply saying "New Guy" who upon learning what she is laughing at expresses a belief that she wouldn't like it if her own house was broken into. The girl then tells the guy she can see they will become good friends, to which he expresses a giant smile while asking "wow really" only for the chick to say "hell no." A line which brings the comic to an end.In no time at all it skyrocketed to the top of the trending page on Twitter, and countless tweets with thousands upon thousands of likes filled the site. Some users even went through older comics of the same artist to rectify other situations in which she harassed others. All in all, people took pleasure in spreading a meme about positivity, yet this moment of widespread joy was soon spun into a narrative of abuse.Not happy with being depicted as they really are, and unwilling to take it sitting down, sleepwalkers - something I like to call woke people as they are anything but awake - began claiming the meme was bred out of hate. And, never willing to let a good identity marker go to waste, such people even suggested criticism levied at the artist was all part of a harassment campaign to abuse a transgendered individual.The sheer hypocrisy of it all has clearly struck a nerve, and one can only hope the next ten years will see more backlash aimed their way. To which if 'New Guy' is any indication, that may very well be the case.That it is being shared by any and every one shows that the era of the 'woke' may be coming to an end. People are exhausted by the never ending negativity these individuals launch at the populace. On a grander scale, it seems people are just tired of negativity in general. The last few years have been a never ending battleground of social issues and politics, a fight which has ended careers, ruined friendships, and given rise to a culture willing to cancel anybody over the most minor of slights.