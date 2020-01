© REUTERS / THAIER AL-SUDANI

"It is President Donald Trump's failed policy toward Iran that has brought us to this combustible moment," she wrote in a column for USA Today, adding that even "confronting Iran over its nuclear program and malign behavior elsewhere", the US has "maintained an uneasy coexistence in Iraq, where Tehran holds considerable sway."

"Having diminished our State Department, intelligence agencies and military, the very institutions that could have helped him construct an effective national security and foreign policy, he is now on his own," Sherman pointed out.

On 31 December, protesters in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad set fire to the outer fence of the US embassy and then the checkpoint gate, reportedly in response to recent American airstrikes against the Iraqi Shia Kata'ib Hezbollah militia. Washington blamed Iran for the raid, while US President Donald Trump threatened Tehran with retaliation.Former Obama-era undersecretary for political affairs, Wendy Sherman, lambasted Trump for his foreign policy, claiming that it has led to the attacks on the US embassy in Baghdad.According to the former official, the working coexistence "was destroyed when Trump withdrew from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, better known as the Iran nuclear deal."Iraqi security forces have regained control of the area around the embattled compound, as protesters were pushed away from the entrance to the embassy on Wednesday evening.Trump on Tuesday accused Iran of orchestrating the attacks at the US embassy in Iraq and warned Tehran that it would be held responsible. Iran has rejected the accusation as "empty", and has called on the White House to abandon its "destructive policies" in the Middle East.