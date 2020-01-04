© BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images



Interpol issued a wanted notice Thursday for former Nissan chairman Carlos Ghosn, who jumped bail in Japan and fled to Lebanon rather than face trial on financial misconduct charges in an escape that has baffled and embarrassed authorities.Interpol issued what is known as a Red Notice, or a request to law enforcement agencies worldwide that they locate and provisionally arrest a fugitive.Shortly afterward, Ghosn issued a statement — his second this week — seeking to distance his Lebanese wife and family from any role in his escape."The allegations in the media that my wife Carole and other members of my family played a role in my departure from Japan are false and misleading. I alone organized my departure. My family played no role," he said.In a statement, he said he had fled to avoid "political persecution." Lebanese authorities have said that he entered legally on a French passport.Ghosn's sudden arrival in Beirut shocked Japan and confounded authorities. How he was able to flee Japan, avoiding the tight surveillance he was under while free on 1.5 billion yen ($14 million) bail, is still a mystery.People take special pride in the auto industry icon, who is credited with leading a spectacular turnaround at Nissan beginning in the late 1990s and rescuing the automaker from near-bankruptcy.Even as he fell from grace internationally, politicians across the board mobilized in his defense after his arrest in Japan, with some suggesting his detention may be part of a political or business-motivated conspiracy.Serhan said prosecutors will summon Ghosn and listen to him, and "at a later stage if there are any measures to be taken, then the precautionary measures will be taken.""We are a country of law and respect the law and ... I can confirm that the Lebanese state will implement the law," the justice minister said. "The prosecution will not stay cross-armed regarding this Red Notice."At the same time, Serhan said that Lebanon has not received an official extradition request from Japan, and he noted that"Mr. Ghosn arrived to Lebanon as any ordinary citizen. ... Lebanese authorities have no security or judiciary charges against him. He entered the border like any other Lebanese using a legal passport," he added.Turkey's state-run Anadolu Agency said Thursday that. The private DHA news agency reported that those detained are four pilots, a cargo company manager and two airport workers.In Japan, prosecutors on Thursday raided Ghosn's Tokyo home. Japanese media showed investigators entering the home, which was Ghosn's third residence in Tokyo since he was first arrested a year ago. Authorities have searched each one.Tokyo prosecutors and police did not immediately comment. Government offices in Japan are closed this week for the New Year's holiday.Japanese public broadcaster NHK TV, without identifying sources, reported Thursday thatEarlier, Japanese reports said there were no official records in Japan of Ghosn's departure, butThe Hurriyet newspaper said, the paper reported.Ghosn, who was charged in Japan with under-reporting his future compensation and breach of trust, has repeatedly asserted his innocence, saying authorities trumped up charges to prevent a possible fuller merger between Nissan Motor Co. and Renault.