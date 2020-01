© BEHROUZ MEHRI/AFP via Getty Images



© Anwar Amro/AFP via Getty Images



© Kazuhiro Nogi/AFP via Getty Images



Former Nissan ( 7201.T ) boss Carlos Ghosn masterminded an audacious escape from Japan hidden in a musical instrument case, according to local media reports in Lebanon.News emerged late on Monday night that Ghosn had fled Japan,Ghosn said in a brief media statement that he had "escaped injustice and political persecution," according to Reuters. The surprise move has shocked the world.Lebanese TV news channel MTV on Tuesday reported alleged details of how Ghosn made his escape. He was apparently smuggled out of his house in a case meant for a musical instrument.65-year-old Ghosn was born in Brazil to Lebanese parents and spent his youth in Beirut. He holds Brazilian, Lebanese, and French passports.Questions still remain as to how Ghosn was able to pass through airport customs. MTV said Ghosn entered Lebanon on a French passport, aboard a private plane that flew from Turkey.However, Ghosn's Japanese lawyer told reporters he still held all of Ghosn's passports. He said he was "dumbfounded" by the news and had not been in contact with his client since his escape.Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance,. Ghosn denies the charges.Nissan sacked Ghosn as chairman around the time of his arrest. The car company said an internal investigation found he under-reported his salary and misused company funds. Ghosn, who is worth an estimated $120m, claims he is the victim of a "conspiracy" at Nissan. Ghosn was detained for nearly four months after his arrest but was released on bail of 1 billion yen (£6.8m) in March. He was arrested in connection with fresh allegations and taken back into custody in April but was bailed again under house arrest later that month.In a statement sent to the media on Monday, Ghosn said he would "no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed", according to Reuters. He said he could "finally communicate freely with the media, and look forward to starting next week.", meaning prosecutors will likely struggle to get Ghosn back to the country unless he travels of his own free will.