Disgraced Nissan chief reportedly flees Japan hidden in musical instrument case
Wed, 01 Jan 2020 12:38 UTC
News emerged late on Monday night that Ghosn had fled Japan, where he was facing charges of financial misconduct, and travelled to Lebanon.
Ghosn said in a brief media statement that he had "escaped injustice and political persecution," according to Reuters.
The surprise move has shocked the world. Millionaire Ghosn was under strict house arrest in Tokyo and did not have his passports, leading to questions about how he was able to leave the country.
Lebanese TV news channel MTV on Tuesday reported alleged details of how Ghosn made his escape. He was apparently smuggled out of his house in a case meant for a musical instrument. A Gregorian band held a concert at Ghosn's house in Tokyo and he was able to slip into an instrument case at the end of the recital. He was then taken to a nearby airport, MTV reported, as part of an operation carried out by 'para-military' forces.
65-year-old Ghosn was born in Brazil to Lebanese parents and spent his youth in Beirut. He holds Brazilian, Lebanese, and French passports.
Questions still remain as to how Ghosn was able to pass through airport customs. MTV said Ghosn entered Lebanon on a French passport, aboard a private plane that flew from Turkey.
However, Ghosn's Japanese lawyer told reporters he still held all of Ghosn's passports. He said he was "dumbfounded" by the news and had not been in contact with his client since his escape.
Ghosn, the former head of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Motors alliance, was arrested in Tokyo in November 2018 on charges of falsifying financial information and breach of trust. Ghosn denies the charges.
Nissan sacked Ghosn as chairman around the time of his arrest. The car company said an internal investigation found he under-reported his salary and misused company funds. Ghosn, who is worth an estimated $120m, claims he is the victim of a "conspiracy" at Nissan.
Ghosn was detained for nearly four months after his arrest but was released on bail of 1 billion yen (£6.8m) in March. He was arrested in connection with fresh allegations and taken back into custody in April but was bailed again under house arrest later that month.
Japan does not have an extradition treaty with Lebanon, meaning prosecutors will likely struggle to get Ghosn back to the country unless he travels of his own free will.
Comment: More details from RT:
The former executive stands accused of underreporting his income and pinning his personal financial losses on Nissan. He posted bail of $9 million in April and was kept under house arrest in Tokyo, during which time he was forbidden from communicating with his wife for seven months as part of his bail conditions.Sputnik reports:
"I am now in Lebanon and will no longer be held hostage by a rigged Japanese justice system where guilt is presumed, discrimination is rampant, and basic human rights are denied," Ghosn said in a statement on Tuesday.
Junichiro Hironaka, Ghosn's lawyer, said his client's actions were "inexcusable," and questioned how and why he would do this to his own legal team.
Questions remain about how Ghosn managed to obtain his passport and how he could slip past airport security to board a private plane to Turkey and then on to Lebanon. The unlikely nature of Ghosn's escape brought a smile to many online commentators.
The executive's creative escape also appears to have inspired others' creativity online.
Later on Tuesday, Lebanon's Directorate of General Security declared that Ghosn had entered the country "legally" and will not face any legal repercussions, Lebanesemedia reported.
"The circumstances of his departure from Japan and arrival in Beirut are unknown to us, and all talk about it is his own matter."
Ghosn [...] blamed the "Japanese justice system" in his statement and said that he can "now finally communicate freely with the media".
Ghosn was arrested by Japanese authorities in November 2018. The businessman faces four charges - which he denies - including hiding income and enriching himself through payments to dealerships in the Middle East.
Ghosn is also accused of significantly under-reporting his income during his time as chairman of the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi Alliance. Ghosn claimed that he was paid 7.8 billion yen ($71 million) in salary from 2010-2018, but prosecutors claim he was paid 17 billion yen ($156 million).
Nissan reportedly said that an internal investigation brought evidence that Ghosn used company funds for personal use and misrepresented the company's investments.
