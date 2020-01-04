© Reuters / Albert Gea



The head of Catalonia's regional government Quim Torra has been barred from office by Spain's Central Electoral Board (JEC). The official was earlier found guilty of disobedience after he failed to remove pro-independence signs.The decision to dismiss Torra from the office was made by the JEC on Friday, with the boardThe Catalan leader was found guilty of disobedience by a Spanish court on December 19, was fined the hefty sum of €33,000 and banned from holding public office for a year.Torra's 'disobedience' dates back to last year's general election, whenDisplayed on the building of the Catalan government in Barcelona, for instance, was a message which read 'Freedom for political prisoners and exiles' across a yellow ribbon - a symbol used by the pro-independence Catalans to support the incarcerated leaders.The JEC ruling was met with anger by pro-independence politicians.