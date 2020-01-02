© Ministry of Defence / ARMYjobs / YouTube

Instagram addicts, viewers of Love Island, selfie lovers and gym bunnies are often millennial fashionistas addicted to social media and reality TV - but are they ready for a tough life in the line of duty?In a subversive twist on normality, the British Army is making use of this modern social mindset for a new recruitment campaign to get such stereotypes "to join its ranks." The campaign is being rolled out this week on Twitter, Facebook and mainstream media.In one of the. Critics online, however, question the authenticity of the ad and ask if promoting the army to the 'body beautiful' and potentially vacuous snowflake generation is the best way to gain army recruits.Nick Terry who works for Capita, developed the 'Army Confidence Lasts A Lifetime' recruitment campaign and said the creatives devised the ad for young people who normally wouldn't "see the army as their first port of call."He added: "The recruitment campaign evolves each year, and we are looking to build on the success ofand 1.5 million people visited the recruitment website in January alone. We had to go with a slightly different message.."According to research conducted by The Prince's Trust and Deloitte, 54 per cent of 16-to-24-year-olds lack self-esteem, and 46 per cent feel inadequate. So is joining the military one way to combat the zeitgeist epidemic of body-dysmorphia-meets-social-media shallowness?Defence Secretary Ben Wallace believes that a career in the army can be an ideal step for many young people: "The latest Army recruitment campaign reflects these unique opportunities and I hope it will build on the success of last year's campaign, which led to a record number of applications in recent years."Whether becoming soldiers will give selfie lovers a narrative is debatable, but for those simply wanting to lose weight and get fitter, senior officersLet's hope every army-worthy snowflake's dry January and radical new diets for 2020 are doing well.