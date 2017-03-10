© Reuters

Drone Wars UK is crowdfunding a legal attempt to force the Ministry of Defence (MoD) to tell the public where its unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) are operating.The British government says releasing such information would prejudice security and capability. This is despite disclosures being commonplace in the past.As recently as February 23, the MoD appeared to acknowledge it is working its way through a US-style 'kill list' of UK citizens who are fighting with jihadist groups in Syria and Iraq.In a statement at the time, the MoD said: "We and our coalition partners have been clear that if you are fighting for Daesh [Islamic State/IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL] in Iraq and Syria then you will be targeted, irrespective of nationality."An anonymous defense source told the Daily Mail: "When we know where they are we kill them. Our priority is those plotting against the UK."While the group says it can rely on some pro bono legal support, it needs to raise £1,400 (US$1,700) to support the proceedings.The watchdog also warned that "if the UK refuses such basic details as the number of armed drones deployed, other nations acquiring such systems are likely to follow suit."Drone Wars points out that the UK regularly releases information about Typhoon and Tornado flights into Iraqi and Syrian airspace from Cyprus.The military also briefs the press on drone operations in Afghanistan and even let hand-picked mainstream journalists tour a drone base in the Persian Gulf in 2016.