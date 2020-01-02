petrol station chelyabinsk
Eyewitnesses caught on video a powerful explosion that rocked a local gas station in the town of Satka, in Russia's Chelyabinsk region. The video, which went viral on social media, shows the ignition and the blast. Another video file shows from a different angle shows only the moment of the explosion.

According to local media, citing netizens, the incident occurred on Monday evening. Netizens have claimed on social media that not long before the blast hit the station, a strong odor of gas was noticeable in the area.

There has been no confirmation of the explosion by officials and no reports of any casualties. Social media users claim, without details, that at least one person was taken to a hospital.