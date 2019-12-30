© Sputnik



Russian and Ukrainian state energy majors Gazprom and Naftogaz have reached a breakthrough agreement to continue the transit of Russian natural gas to European countries using the Ukrainian pipeline network.The package deal inked between the Russian company and Ukraine has restored the balance of interests between the parties,The agreement will ensure the transit of Russian gas through pipelines on Ukrainian territory for the next five years, Ukrainian President VolodymyrAfter the current contract expires, the parties will have the option to extend the deal for the next 10 years, Zelensky wrote in a Facebook post late on Monday.Pursuant to the deal, Ukraine's Naftogaz will transmit 65 billion cubic meters of Russian gas in 2020 and 40 billion cubic meters annually in the 2021-2024 period, the Ukrainian leader confirmed.All legal issues that now exist between the two companies have been settled, Gazprom has confirmed in a statement, noting thatThe two sides signed the documents on Monday following a marathon five days of negotiations in Vienna, with the old agreement due to expire on December 31.The delegations had to determine how Russia's Gazprom will cooperate with the Ukrainian operator of the national gas system, and how the transit of the blue fuel will be organized, as well as finalizing an agreement to drop reciprocal claims.