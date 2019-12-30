© Reuters / Axel Schmidt



President Vladimir Putin and Chancellor Angela Merkel have reiterated their support for the Nord Stream 2 natural gas pipeline from Russia to Germany, the Kremlin says, as the US seeks to curb the project with sanctions.The US' announcement was a shock for Europe and caused a vast outcry in Berlin and Brussels. German finance minister, Olaf Scholz, blasted the sanctions as "a serious interference in the internal affairs of Germany and Europe and their sovereignty." The European Commission also said that it "strongly rejects" the American crackdown on EU companies, which had all the legal grounds to take part in the pipeline project.However, Russia confirmed it will be able to complete the pipeline on its own by the end of 2020.Firms are given 30 days to quit the projects or face US penalties.The US has been vigorously opposing the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, as it will provide cheaper gas to European customers than American liquefied natural gas - which it calls "molecules of freedom" - and it increases the EU's dependence on Russia.Ukraine and Poland have fully sided with Washington in rejecting the project as it may deprive them of billions of dollars in transit fees, which they have been receiving from Moscow for decades.