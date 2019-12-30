© Global Look Press / Konstantin Kokoshkin

European companies have been investing in the Russian economy in ever-increasing numbers, says Kirill Dmitriev, head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF).According to Dmitriev, EU states played a significant role in driving overall foreign investment into Russia, which has also increased significantly during the year.It is a very significant growth," Dmitriev told Sputnik news agency.Dmitriev added that EU political leaders cannot prevent European companies from conducting mutually beneficial business.Nevertheless, the global capital still needs opportunities for investment, and the flow of global capital is impossible to stop."The head of RDIF noted that economic sanctions were in fact having a negative impact on the European economy. "Countries of the European Union lost almost $240 billion because of sanctions and are de facto losing the Russian market."