"The ban on Palestinian construction and development in the Jordan Valley takes a particularly harsh toll on the roughly 10,000 residents of more than 50 Palestinian communities in Area C that Israel is attempting by various means to drive from their homes and land.



"The authorities deny these communities any possibility whatsoever of lawful construction to meet the needs of their population, and refuse to connect them to water and power supplies."

Despite the fact that the Palestinian bedouin family has ownership deeds of their land in the West Bank, Israel is relentless in trying to force them out."As if they are deliberately and intentionally seeking to deprive us of all the essential aspects of human life."On the foothills of a mountain overlooking Al-Baqai'a Plain to the east of Tubas, in the northeastern West Bank, lived a Bedouin family in tents after leaving the southern West Bank city of Hebron on the first of December.During this short period of living there, Israeli forces have twice verballyAccording to one of the family members, Zaid, on the third raid on the area,without giving them any prior official notices, displacing the whole family and leaving them without shelter.leaving them only with a livestock water tank used for the animal watering needs; "as if they are deliberately and intentionally seeking to deprive us of all the essential aspects of human life," said Zaid.In most cases, Palestinian families attempt to rebuild and restore what the Israeli occupation has demolished, however, in the case of Abu Thaher family, there was nothing left to restore after Israeli forces dismantled and seized everything there, leaving them without any basic living standards."We will start from scratch...Neither we nor our animals have shelter today," said Zaid's mother, Zainab, who lost her 60-square-meters home tent in the demolition raid.added Zaid as he spoke vigorously in contrast to the silent mother who said very little after being at a loss for words following the demolition of their entire tents."Take a look, nothing was left to suggest any life signs here...They left us here as primitive people," said Zaid as he pointed toward the empty land where they had been living since the beginning of this month.In light of the low front expected to hit the region, the mother who spoke of concern about the animals given the fact that most Bedouins rely on livestock as their main source of income said:B'Tselem, the Israeli information center for human rights in occupied territories, has monitored demolitions carried out over the years, counting— the branch of the Israeli military designated to handle civil matters inat least 1,334 of whom were minors. Of these, 783 Palestinians (including 386 minors) had their homes demolished at least twice.From January 2012 to through September 2017, the Civil Administrationincluding agricultural structures, added B'Tselem.According to B'Tselem: