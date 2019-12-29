yemen explosion
© REUTERS/Fawaz Salman
An explosion occurred in the middle of a military graduation parade in the south of Yemen on Sunday, leaving several people dead and wounded.

An explosive device was activated near a guest platform as troops marched in the southern Yemeni town of Al-Dhalea on Sunday, local security forces said.

At least nine people were reported to have been killed and 30 have been injured, according to Sky News Arabia citing local sources. No group has claimed credit for the attack so far.

Meanwhile, footage and images showing the aftermath of the blast have begun spreading on social media.

Earlier this year, a similar incident happened at the port city of Aden, where Houthi rebels launched a missile at a Yemeni military camp, killing at least 49 people. Among those killed was Brigadier General Muneer al-Yafee, a leading military figure of southern Yemen.