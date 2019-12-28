© Reuters/Anton Vaganov



Transit of Russian gas by Ukraine will be carried out on mutually beneficial and acceptable conditions for both parties, according to Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak.Novak said in an interview with Russia 24 TV thatHe added that starting from January 1,"We have agreed to start from scratch on January 1, reciprocal claims will be nullified, property seizures will be lifted due to court rulings in legal claims," ​​the minister said.Moscow and Kiev sealed a gas cooperation protocol on December 20 to secure Russian gas transit after expiration of the current contract. Russia's Gazprom said last week it would settle court disputes with Ukraine's Naftogaz, and anti-monopoly disputes with the Ukrainian government by December 29.Under the new protocol,According to them,with the Stockholm arbitration ruling and the sides will have to sign an agreement on dropping lawsuits for which there is no final decision.