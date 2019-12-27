© REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

Nebojsa Malic is a Serbian-American journalist, blogger and translator, who wrote a regular column for Antiwar.com from 2000 to 2015, and is now senior writer at RT

Partisan hacks in both media and entertainment have forced even the Force to become political.The latest - and perhaps the last - installment in the saga, 'The Rise of Skywalker,' premiered the weekend before Christmas. While the box office receipts have reportedly been anemic, Rotten Tomatoes review averages show that the audience liked it as much as 2015's 'The Force Awakens.' By contrast, critics hated it - almost as much as moviegoers hated 2017's 'The Last Jedi,' which was beloved by critics and activists alike.That clearly cannot stand, according to one Annalee Newitz, whose tirade about 'Star Wars' was published in the New York Times on Christmas eve. The best she can say about 'Skywalker' is that it's the Joe Biden of 'Star Wars' movies, managing to "deliver a few liberal-sounding messages," while the previous two movies were like Barack Obama, and "gave fans truly diverse casts and grappled in a relatively nuanced way with the class and race conflicts that have hovered at the margins of every 'Star Wars' story.""So it seems that it was political operatives, not fans, who were denigrating the movie and fomenting some of the virulent racism and misogyny against its cast," Newitz concludes triumphantly.Simply put, Bay had looked at Rian Johnson's twitter account and handpicked 967 tweets using methodologies put forth by various "Russian troll hunters." Then he subjectively decided whether those tweets were negative, positive or neutral, coming up with 206. Of those, 61 belonged to real people alleged to have a political agenda, 11 he declared to be bots, and 33 trolls - amounting to 105, and therefore "more than half." Clever, isn't it?Never mind that only 16 of the 33 "trolls" supposedly had "characteristics consistent with" Russians, as determined by Palpatine-knows-who.According to these revelations, a company called New Knowledge had literally meddled in the 2017 special election for the US Senate in Alabama, creating a thousand fake Twitter accounts with Russian names and having them follow the Republican candidate in an elaborate "false flag" operation, amplified by friendly news outlets and the notorious Hamilton 68 dashboard.No one really got punished for this. New Knowledge - since rebranded as Yonder - is still being treated as an authority by "Russiagate" truthers.At the end of the day, however, the American moviegoing public thinks otherwise, and no amount of name-calling or crying 'RUSSIA' will change that.