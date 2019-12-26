Buried deeply inside of the 2020 National Defense Authorization Act was a stealthily disguised passage to provide "parole in place" in order to reinforce "family unity" which is a green light to roll out the welcome mat.
The passage has nothing to do with defense or the military and is yet another sign of how Democrats and their armies of activist lawyers are determined to impose their ideology on America by hook or by crook.
Breitbart News reports, "Democrats Sneak Amnesty Power to Future President in 2020 Pentagon Bill":
The 2020 Pentagon spending bill contains a camouflaged provision allowing any U.S. president to amnesty millions of illegal immigrants — regardless of the shock to Americans' wages, workplaces, and communities, says a former immigration judge.The motivation for such trickery?
"It takes a little bit of digging (or wading) to get to Title X, Subtitle H, section 1099C on page 1,061 of NDAA 2020, which is captioned 'Parole in Place for Members of the Armed Forces,'" says Andrew Arthur, a former immigration judge who now works with the Center for Immigration Studies.
The critical language is hidden in the short section which apparently provides a modest immigration reward to foreign service members, saying:
(b) Sense Of Congress. — It is the sense of Congress that —
(1) parole in place reinforces family unity;
(2) disruption to servicemembers must be minimized, in order to faithfully execute their objectives;
(3) separation of military families must be prevented;
...
(6) Congress reaffirms parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security.
The last line will be cited as legal authority for a future President to offer the "parole in place" to as many migrants as he might wish to provide, said Andrew:
Expect section 1099C(b)(1) and (6) of NDAA 2020 to be used by a future president to grant future amnesties. DACA and DAPA rested on the slim reed of "prosecutorial discretion". The next administrative action to grant status to those who entered illegally, on the other hand, will set firmly on the rock of Congress's "reaffirm[ation of] parole in place authority for the Secretary of Homeland Security."
... President Bernie Sanders is just waiting for the opportunity.
Easy, Democrats are playing the long game and once again, it is about one thing and one thing only - the pursuit of political power.
Via The Daily Caller, "Immigration Will Dramatically Shift The Electoral College In Favor Of Democrats, Study Finds":
A new analysis finds that immigration will dramatically reshape the Electoral College map in favor of the Democratic Party after completion of the 2020 U.S. Census.While it is easy to blame the Democrats for such subterfuge, it is important to note that the provision was not discovered by any Republicans who in many cases, are open borders globalists just like their counterparts.
Rising immigrant populations around the United States will result in several solidly Democratic states gaining more seats in the House of Representatives at the expense of solidly Republican states, a new study by the Center for Immigration Studies (CIS) finds. The shift will ultimately give the Democratic Party more influence in the Electoral College map, according to CIS.
As the 2020 Census approaches, CIS conducted a study to predict what the Electoral College map will look like after the counting is done. Under current policy, all individuals are included in the population count, regardless of citizenship or immigration status. Democratic states are expected to be bolstered with more congressional representation — thus giving them more influence in the Electoral College — thanks to their burgeoning immigrant populations.
All immigrant populations — including naturalized citizens, legal residents, and illegal aliens — and their American-born children will redistribute 26 House seats in 2020, the study predicts.
There are no good intentions here.
Comment: By any means, the Democrats are intent on regaining political dominance. In this light, their hue and cry over sanctuary for aliens was never about humanitarian immigration nor the welfare of Americans. It is their return ticket to power.