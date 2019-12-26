© Indo-Pacific Times



"The United States pursues unilateralism and protectionism. The United States withdrew from the Paris agreement, UNESCO, the United Nations Human Rights Council, the Iranian nuclear deal, and the INF Treaty. This behavior makes it clear to the international community that the United States is the saboteur of the current international order."

China strongly opposes the United States including clauses that interfere with China's domestic affairs in its 2020 National Defense Authorization Act, which was signed into law on December 20, China's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.The act seriouslyas well as thesaid spokesperson Wu Qian.The United Stateswhich seriously violated international law and basic principles of international relations, said Wu.Any attempt by the United States to curb China's development will not succeed, said Wu. He urged the U.S. to abandon the Cold War mentality and hegemonic logic, immediately stop interfering in China's internal affairs, and take concrete actions to maintain the overall ties between the two countries and the two armed forces.Wu also rebuked the U.S. groundless accusations of "China's military threat," saying the U.S. is the saboteur of the current international order.