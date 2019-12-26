Russian military policemen have secured a village near Raqqa, formerly occupied by US troops, as Moscow continues to patrol strategic areas along the Turkish-Syrian border.The servicemen arrived at Tal Samin, some 25km north of Raqqa, the former capital of Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS), earlier this week.A Russian flag was raised atop an abandoned building.Russia and Turkey had earlier agreed on Moscow facilitating the withdrawal of Kurdish forces from the 30km (18.5 mile) 'safe zone' along the Syrian-Turkish border. The nations are now conducting joint patrols within the designated area.