© Getty Images / Instagram @amirkingkhan

British boxer Amir Khan has slammed critics of a picture he posted to social media on Christmas Day of him and his family dressed in festive regalia, saying he is 'shocked by all the hate'.Khan, a Muslim, posted the picture of he and his wife Faryal Makhdoom, along with their two daughters, dressed in pyjama bottoms and t-shirts reading 'Daddy Deer' to mark Christmas Day on Wednesday, but has apparently spent the next hours siphoning through his notifications after a string of offensive replies.Having had his fill of the criticism, the former Olympic silver medalist then took to Twitter to hit back at his Christmas critics - and was backed by several prominent names on the social media platform."So shocked by all the hate I'm getting on my Twitter & instagram for wishing everyone Merry Christmas and posting a picture with my family in Christmas outfits," Khan wrote."Just want to tell those people 'I don't give a f**k.'"Khan's message was amplified by, among others, former UFC champion Michael Bisping who replied to say, "Fair play mate."Khan, 33, last fought in July where he defeated the experienced Billy Dib in Saudi Arabia. He has indicated that he will likely fight in March or April of next year and stated that Manny Pacquiao, or even Floyd Mayweather, would be ideal opponents.