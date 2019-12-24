Puppet Masters
Hunter Biden denies Ukraine money laundering allegations
ZeroHedge
Mon, 23 Dec 2019 19:30 UTC
Biden also asked for attorney's fees and costs to address the allegations.
Judge Don McSpadden only agreed that it was improperly filed, striking the evidence on a technicality "as it was not filed in any acceptable manner to this court."
It is unclear whether it may be re-filed pursuant to (Ark R. Civ. P. 24).
According to the New York Post: "Reached by phone, Dominic Casey, the D&A investigator who filed the papers, refused to say whether his group had been retained by Roberts, or sent the information to the court of its own volition."
***
A new filing in an Arkansas lawsuit against Hunter Biden claims that the former Vice President's son "is the subject of more than one (1) criminal investigation involving fraud, money laundering and a counterfeiting scheme."
Filed by private investigator Dominic Casey of D&A Investigations on behalf of Lunden Alexis Roberts - with whom Hunter fathered a child, Monday's "Notice of Fraud and Counterfeiting and Production of Evidence" alleges that Hunter Biden and associates Devon Archer and John Kerry stepson Christopher Heinz engaged in a money laundering scheme which accumulated over $156 million between March 2014 and December 2015.
According to the document, Biden, Archer and Heinz became directors of consulting firm Rosemont Seneca Bohai, LLC in order to "conceal their family members ownership," establishing financial accounts at Morgan Stanley and China Bank, the latter of which was used in a money laundering scheme.
Biden and associates are accused of using the counterfeiting scheme "to conceal the Morgan Stanley et al Average Account Value.
Of note, Leshchenko is a former Ukrainian parliamentarian who made headlines in August 2016 for helping to leak the so-called "black ledger" that resulted in the firing of then-Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort - the supposedly 'debunked' Ukraine meddling detailed in a November, 2017 Politico article.
Notably, following an outreach to the Ukrainian embassy by Democratic operative Alexandra Chalupa, Artem Sytnyk, Ukraine's Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine and Leshchenko released the "black ledger" containing off-book payments to Manafort. In December of 2018, a Ukrainian court ruled that Sytnyk and Leshchenko "acted illegally" by releasing Manafort's name - a conviction which was later overturned on a technicality.
Zlochevsky, meanwhile, is the owner of Burisma.
Read below:
here.