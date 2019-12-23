© Reuters / Yannis Behrakis

A gobsmacking report lays bare some pretty obvious truths: the military is wasteful, the war in Afghanistan is unwinnable, and the government lies to you. Why is everyone acting so shocked? Lee Camp asked.Citing official documents and the testimonies of generals, diplomats, and politicians, the report reveals that those in charge of the war had no basic end goal for the conflict, did not understand the country's culture or politics, wasted vast sums of money on corrupt reconstruction efforts, and varnished the truth for public consumption.Yet the Post's article was met with shock. CNN's Wolf Blitzer called the publication "truly a bombshell."Watch the full video where Camp also talks about voter suppression and digital reputation scrubbing.