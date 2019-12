© AFP / John Rudoff 81

The slogan's origins in an internet prank are known, yet it's still taken seriously - nor is it the sole case of self-trolling.The stickers' arrival in Perth catapulted the town into a state of shock, to hear the BBC tell it on Tuesday. "It's sickening and disgusting to know that people think like this," an anonymous resident told the outlet, while local group Perth Against Racism claimed to have been contacted by multiple people who "felt unsafe" upon seeing the stickers.It's the same reaction the slogan has got ever since those early campus days in November 2017, though back then, one administrator actually defended the sign on free-expression grounds ("Sure, it's OK to be white. It's OK to be African-American. It's OK to be Latino. It's OK to be gay"). The frothing has only intensified since then.The prank's origins aren't exactly shrouded in mystery - it even has its own Wikipedia entry, which like most Wikipedia entries mixes fact and fiction - but it's nevertheless treated as a shocking hate crime wherever it appears. "It's important for people not to be persuaded or attracted to a message like this, because behind the words is bigotry," a representative from the Massachusetts ADL told WHDH-Boston.The gesture's metamorphosis from a wholesome signal meaning 'all's well' to a racist threat was masterminded by the board in 'Operation O-KKK', which saw members flood social media, message boards, and other forums starting in February 2017 with warnings that the seemingly-benign hand symbol actually hid the letters W and P - for 'white power', of course. Including a helpful diagram tracing the letters in the gesture was recommended.The first time the ADL issued a statement to alert the world that 'OK' was no longer OK, it was just a few months after the prank launched, essentially explaining the joke and advising readers not to fall for it. The group even quoted the original 4chan post: "Leftists have dug so deep down into their lunacy... We must force [them] to dig more, until the rest of society ain't going anywhere near that s***." Mission accomplished!More troublingly, why are even people who aren't paid to see hate in everyday phenomena crying wolf about racist symbols? At an Army-Navy football game, unaware that military cadets make a gesture similar to the dreaded 'OK' while playing the 'circle game'? After a shooting in Jersey City earlier this month, when murders committed by a black couple were nevertheless blamed on "white supremacy"? In the lab with Google's ultra-fast new supercomputer, chiding scientists for their use of the term 'quantum supremacy', because it calls to mind 'white supremacy'?