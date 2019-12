© REUTERS / Elijah Nouvelage; Global Look Press / ZB / Patrick Pleul

But trading privacy for convenience has become de rigueur,

Amazon's AI voice assistant Alexa is now capable of bailing its owner out of uncomfortable discussions, a feature being sold as a holiday perk that actually shows technology has all but deprived us of the ability to communicate.And Amazon doesn't just expect you to drop everything and rush to order a device that will spare you from the agony of engaging with family members on heavy subjects - it also went to the trouble of surveying 1,500 Brits in order to better understand the nature of Christmas dinner arguments (and presumably remind the reader of what they want to avoid this season).Apparently, money tops the list of controversial topics, followed by "what to watch on TV" and "bad behavior" (politics, surprisingly, doesn't make an appearance until number 9).and Amazon - along with the other major Big Tech players - has been on the front lines of that swap, constantly devising new ways to monetize customers' once-private moments and make them beg for even more intrusion.Being a great conversationalist was once a highly valued attribute, and most people are still jealous watching a person who can keep strangers enthralled with nothing but their words.But Brits now have fewer face-to-face conversations than digital ones, according to a recent survey by insurance broker LifeSearch - meaning distinguishing between a quality human conversation and one driven by an Amazon device designed to sell you things while monitoring your behavior is only going to become more difficult as the latter is normalized.The average person attempts to change the subject just five times during the course of a family gathering in order to head off budding conflicts, according to Amazon's own survey.Alexa's 'distraction' superpower is perfect for those willing to excommunicate their family in order to avoid the risk of being exposed to dissenting political views - even an electronically-mediated relationship is better than none at all.For everyone else - those mature enough to agree to disagree - it's better to risk a few spats than invite an electronic snitch to Christmas dinner.After all, you never know where the recordings of your almost-arguments will turn up.