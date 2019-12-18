macron
French President Emmanuel Macron will not drop his plan for a single points-based pension system, but is "willing to improve" it in the face of fierce union resistance, an official in the presidency said Wednesday.

"The president will not abandon the project nor water it down, though he is willing to improve it," said the official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The official added: "An improvement is possible concerning the pivot age" of 64 at which a worker would qualify for a full pension — a particular target of union ire that has sparked two weeks of massive public transport strikes.

Macron hoped talks with union leaders will allow "a pause" in the strike so people can travel for the holidays, the official added.

Public support for strike holds amid chaos

About 62 percent of respondents to an opinion poll published Tuesday by the broadcaster RTL said they support the strike but 69 percent said they wanted a Christmas "truce".

Businesses are already feeling the impact, with industry associations reporting turnover losses of 30 to 60 percent from a year earlier, in a period that is usually the busiest of the year.

At a meeting late Tuesday, four unions including the CGT decided to continue their action, which has wreaked havoc on public transport in Paris and other cities, hobbled regional and international trains, and grounded planes on some strike days.

The unions urged their members to take "local actions" throughout the Christmas holidays, and vowed there would be no letup unless the reform plan is withdrawn.