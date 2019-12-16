© AFP / Martin BUREAU

French transport infrastructure ground to a halt on Monday as drivers and conductors at state-run companies continued to strike against proposed pension reform, while truckers protested for better wages and working conditions.As many as 200 people from a local transport trade union congregatedThe depot gates were blocked off, trapping several staff members inside the facility. The move was ostensibly aimed at 'encouraging' public transport workers to join anti-government protests in a more visible manner.The first bus reportedly left the depot at 9:55am local time.French truckers also installed blockades at several locations nationwide, including Lyon and Vannes.A cumulative total of, according to road information site Sytadin.Meanwhile, some 61 percent of drivers are on strike according to the SNCF, France's national state-owned railway company, with Monday marking the 12th consecutive day of strikes against proposed pension reforms.A third of France's high-speed TGV routes will also face disruption and in Paris, just two of the capital's metro lines will remain in operation.