A seemingly respectable religious family is suspected of hiding a despicable story of domestic abuse and incestuous rape. Police have already arrested the father for stashing an illegal arsenal of firearms.On Monday evening, police went to the family home in the village of Khimozi, which is located some 30km (18.6 miles) south of St. Petersburg. They were following up on a tip from a local resident, who said she believed the head of the family has been raping his 13-year-old daughter for years. Once let inside, they reportedly discovered lots of hastily hidden illegal firearms.If true, the horrors that happened behind the walls were well kept from the rest of the village. Locals say the house residents were a bit strange and kept their distance, but otherwise friendly and helpful. The only obviously strange thing about their property is a large cross erected in front of the house, but people in Khimozi saw it as nothing more than a sign of deep religious devotion. Inside the house, police found many religious icons - indicating that the Bible was indeed important in the household.There are eight children in the family, including two adult men in the early 20s, four boys and two girls. Andrey is the biological father of six of them. The children were home-schooled and didn't have much contact outside of the family, but neither were kept in isolation. Andrey, who is reportedly a big fan of Russia's last emperor, Nikolas II, took them to historical reenactment events, where he and the kids dressed up in period costumes.When the officers started finding guns during their first visit, Andrey claimed he had a rank of colonel and served in the Russian military intelligence, GRU. Federal agents, who were called to check if he was telling the truth, said the man had nothing to do with the intelligence community and suggested he may need medical help to treat his delusion.