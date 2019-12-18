© Investigative Committee of Russia

A wide-ranging probe involving multiple agencies has busted a large terrorist cell operating inside a prison in southern Russia. Senior management at the jail stand accused of taking bribes to turn a blind eye.The jihadist ring was organized by a man from the southern republic of Dagestan, who was serving a sentence for illegal possession of firearms, Russian law enforcement said on Wednesday.A massive multi-agency operation was launched to bust the cell, with raids and searches organized in Kalmykia, Dagestan and three other Russian regions. One of the targets was the office of the prison's deputy warden.Three others, who were suspected of being actively involved in a terrorist cell after their release from the prison, were killed after opening fire on law enforcement officers as they faced arrest. The rest of the suspects are inmates serving terms for other crimes.