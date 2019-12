"Neither America nor Russia were able to clear the region from the YPG, although the promises made to us were about that. Since they have not succeeded, it is up to us now. We will do what needs to be done then. The local tribes are asking us for help."

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Sunday thaton the withdrawal of the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG) from the security zone in northern Syria, andErdogan told the Turkish A Haber TV channel:On 9 October, Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in northeastern Syria to clear the area of Kurdish militants and Daesh terrorists. The operation allowed Ankara to create a safe zone on a 120-kilometre (75-mile) stretch of land between the Syrian towns of Ras al-Ayn and Tal Abyad, in order to resettle Syrian refugees there, according to the Turkish government.The United States and Turkey came to an agreement on 17 October for a 120-hour ceasefire in the area to allow the withdrawal of the Kurdish fighters.As the five-day ceasefire came to an end, Turkey and Russia reached a deal that would see the Kurdish fighters pull back from the Syrian border area with Turkey. In addition, Moscow and Ankara have begun joint patrols in the operation zone along the Turkish border.